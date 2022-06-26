Report: Liverpool Rekindle Interest In Porto Midfielder Otavio

Liverpool have revived their interest in Porto midfielder Otavio according to a report in Portugal.

Despite noises coming out of Anfield that transfer business in terms of incomings is done, Liverpool continue to be linked with a whole host of players across the globe.

The Merseyside club have had a busy start to the transfer window bringing in Fabio Carvalho, Darwin Nunez and Calvin Ramsay.

They have also seen Sadio Mane move to Bayern Munich after six glorious years at Liverpool and Takumi Minamino appears to be on the brink of a move to Ligue One club Monaco.

A report from Portuguese publication JN is suggesting that the Liverpool hierarchy are still interested in Porto's 27-year-old playmaker Otavio.

They claim that the player's agent, Israel Oliveira, has already been in England trying to negotiate a deal for a player that Liverpool have been linked with in the past.

On Saturday, The Mirror also reported that Porto are expecting Liverpool to make a bid of around £34million within the next week and that Leeds United are also in the running to sign the Portugal international.

This does appear to be a rumour that is hotting up but whether Liverpool would be prepared to pay such a significant fee after spending what could be a club record on Nunez remains to be seen.

