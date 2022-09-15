Report: Liverpool Remain Interested In Transfer Of Matheus Nunes

Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes is still of interest to Liverpool despite the fact he only signed for the Premier League club this summer.

The Reds were heavily linked with a move for the 24-year-old but did not stop Wolves from agreeing on a transfer with Sporting CP for a reported fee of £40.5million.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Liverpool have well-publicised issues in midfield with the injury crisis that has hit the club and with Jordan Henderson and James Milner not able to replicate their previous form for the club.

It was a surprise therefore that investment was not made in the summer with the only movement being the agreement with Juventus for a season-long loan for Arthur Melo after Henderson was injured in the win against Newcastle United.

IMAGO / Insidefoto

According to journalist Bruno Andrade of UOL (via Sport Witness) however, Liverpool 'intend to invest heavily' and could look at bringing in reinforcements in January.

Despite the fact that Nunes has only just signed for Wolves, Andrade claims that he is still ‘one of the names on top of the list’ of manager Jurgen Klopp with them set to monitor him closely as to how he adapts to life in the Premier League.

The publication also reports that the relationship between Jorge Mendes and Liverpool's Sporting Director could also be pivotal to any deal.

LFCTR Verdict

Despite the reliability of the source, it would be very strange business to seemingly pass up the opportunity to sign Nunes in the summer only to return a few months later to pay what would likely be a higher price for his services.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |