Report: Liverpool Remain Open To January Loan Deals 'Possibly Including' Weston McKennie Of Juventus

As the dust starts to settle after a dramatic ending to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, focus is now switching back to club football and the upcoming January transfer window.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe played out an enthralling World Cup final between Argentina and France. IMAGO / Ulmer/Teamfoto

A number of players enhanced their reputations in Qatar and will be hoping for their dream move during January, a transfer window that proves more troublesome than it's counterpart in the summer.

Liverpool continue to be named as potential suitors for a whole host of midfield players with it widely acknowledged that Jurgen Klopp is in need of reinforcements in that area of the pitch.

Jude Bellingham, Enzo Fernandez, and Sofyan Amrabat all impressed for their national teams during the World Cup and have been suggested as possible targets with links also emerging to AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer.

The Daily Mail report however that the Reds may be open to loan deals in January, perhaps because some of their main targets are unlikely to be for sale until the summer, and they name Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie as a potential option on a short-term deal.

The 24-year-old impressed in Qatar against England and could be seen as a stopgap solution for the Reds whilst they wait for other players to become available.

Weston McKennie could be a January loan option for Liverpool according to a report. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Liverpool have already taken another midfielder, Arthur Melo, on a season-long loan from the Old Lady, but the Brazilian picked up a nasty muscle injury which has meant his impact has been limited.

McKennie appears to be popular with Premier League clubs with Tottenham Hostpur and Antonio Conte also credited with a strong interest in him.

LFCTR Verdict

The links to the likes of Bellingham and Fernandez appears to have whet the appetite of Reds fans who are keen on a big-name signing, so they are unlikely to be convinced or enthused by the possibility of another short-term loan move.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |