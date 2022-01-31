Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Representatives To Make 'Concrete Moves' For Paulo Dybala & Milan Skriniar In February Visit

As the January transfer window prepares to close with Liverpool having pulled off a coup by signing Porto's Colombian winger Luis Diaz, the focus has already switched to summer deals according to a report. 

The Reds acted fast once Tottenham became interested and hijacked the deal to bring Diaz to Anfield now rather than in the summer when he was expected to be a target.

According to TUTTOmercatoWEB via Sport Witness, once the window is shut, Liverpool's representatives will make a trip to Italy to make 'concrete moves' for Juventus striker Paulo Dybala and Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar.

Paulo Dybala Milan Skriniar

There have been links recently to Dybala who is out of contract at the end of the season and available on a free transfer in the summer. The report claims that Liverpool expect to 'establish contact' with the 28-year-old next month.

Slovakia international Skriniar is in a different situation to the Argentine as he still has 18 months left on his contract.

The Italian publication says the 26-year-old is one of the players on Liverpool's list for the summer when he will only have 12 months left on his contract and Inter Milan may therefore be tempted to sell.

Report: Liverpool Representatives To Make 'Concrete Moves' For Paulo Dybala & Milan Skriniar In February Visit

