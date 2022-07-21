Report: Liverpool Scouting Talented Croatian Centre-Half From German Side

Liverpool sent scouts to the second division of German football to watch Hamburg defender Mario Vuskovic. They were at a match against Braunschweig.

In August 2021, the Croatian U21 international joined Hamburg from Hajduk Split in 2021 on a two-year loan deal, with an option to buy.

Due to his impressive performances, the club made the deal permanent in March 2022, although he did fail to make an impact during his first few months in the German city.

IMAGO / osnapix

Vuskovic, 21, made 29 appearances in all competitions for Hamburg last term and scored a goal, which was a free-kick. He was on set piece duty throughout the campaign.

According to reports, Julian Ward is keeping a close eye on the defender and sees him as a long-term successor for Joel Matip, who turned 30 years old in August and has been injury-prone in recent years.

Liverpool currently have four outstanding centre-backs in Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez. There are also great youth options at the club in Sepp Van den Berg and Rhys Williams.

Bild claims that Hamburg will not entertain any offers that fall below £8.5m (€10m), although it is not entirely known what would be accepted if an offer were to come in.

It is interesting to see how this one will unfold over the coming months.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |