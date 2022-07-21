Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool Scouting Talented Croatian Centre-Half From German Side

Liverpool sent scouts to the second division of German football to watch Hamburg defender Mario Vuskovic. They were at a match against Braunschweig.

In August 2021, the Croatian U21 international joined Hamburg from Hajduk Split in 2021 on a two-year loan deal, with an option to buy.

Due to his impressive performances, the club made the deal permanent in March 2022, although he did fail to make an impact during his first few months in the German city.

Mario Vuskovic

Vuskovic, 21, made 29 appearances in all competitions for Hamburg last term and scored a goal, which was a free-kick. He was on set piece duty throughout the campaign.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to reports, Julian Ward is keeping a close eye on the defender and sees him as a long-term successor for Joel Matip, who turned 30 years old in August and has been injury-prone in recent years.

Liverpool currently have four outstanding centre-backs in Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez. There are also great youth options at the club in Sepp Van den Berg and Rhys Williams. 

Bild claims that Hamburg will not entertain any offers that fall below £8.5m (€10m), although it is not entirely known what would be accepted if an offer were to come in.

It is interesting to see how this one will unfold over the coming months.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Transfers

Jesse Lingard Signs For Nottingham Forest As West Ham May Look To Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

By Damon Carr28 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

Watch: Darwin Nunez Scores His Fourth Goal For Liverpool Against RB Leipzig

By Neil Andrew30 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

Watch: GOAL! Darwin Nunez Completes Liverpool Hattrick After Good Work From Harvey Elliott

By Neil Andrew49 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

Watch: Darwin Nunez Finishes Well For His Second Goal And Liverpool's Third Against RB Leipzig

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

Watch: Darwin Nunez Scores First Liverpool Goal To Double Lead Against RB Leipzig

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Watch: Mohamed Salah Goal Gives Liverpool Lead Against RB Leipzig

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

RB Leipzig v Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp Names Strong Reds Starting Lineup

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Matheus Nunes
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Ready To Start Negotiations With Sporting CP For Midfielder Matheus Nunes

By Owen Cummings5 hours ago