Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool 'Scrambling For Midfield Reinforcements' Before Transfer Window Closes

Liverpoolfc.com

Report: Liverpool 'Scrambling For Midfield Reinforcements' Before Transfer Window Closes

The Reds are reported to have reached out to a number of Europe's biggest clubs to check on availability.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After Liverpool were knocked out of the FA Cup at Brighton on Sunday, a report has emerged saying that the club are 'scrambling for midfield reinforcements' prior to the closure of the January transfer window on Tuesday.

Despite an improved performance at the AMEX, the Reds were undone by a 92nd-minute winner from impressive Seagulls winger Kaoru Mitoma.

Kaoru Mitoma

Over the past three matches, manager Jurgen Klopp has deployed a much more compact midfield of Stefan Bajcetic, Naby Keita, and Thiago Alcantara which has led to a more resolute Liverpool rearguard.

It is widely acknowledged however that a midfield rebuild is needed at Anfield with players aging and James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all out of contract in the summer.

Klopp was adamant after the defeat on the south coast however that no further business would be done during this window but 90MIN suggest otherwise.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The outlet claims that Liverpool are 'scrambling for midfield reinforcements' and have even reached out to the likes of Atletico Madrid, Juventus, and PSG to check on availability of certain players.

LFCTR Verdict

A move now seems unlikely based on Klopp's post-match comments and also because Liverpool have eight midfielders currently fit and available to the German with only Arthur Melo missing.

Only a potential departure would therefore seemingly open up a space in the Reds squad but time is not on their side.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Virgil van Dijk Joe Gomez Nathaniel Phillips
Transfers

Report: Galatasaray 'Leading The Chase' For Transfer Of Liverpool Defender

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Crest Anfield
News

FSG ‘One Hundred Percent’ Committed To Liverpool Despite Being Open To Offers

By Damon Carr
Liverpool James Milner
News

Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Liverpool: Late Mitoma Strike Sinks Reds

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Confirms No Further Transfer Business This Window For Liverpool After Defeat At Brighton

By Neil Andrew
Kaoru Mitoma
Match Coverage

Watch: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Liverpool Highlights - Late Mitoma Winner Knocks Holders Out

By Neil Andrew
FA Cup
Match Coverage

Watch: Harvey Elliot Breakaway Goal Gives Liverpool Lead Over Brighton - Emirates FA Cup

By Damon Carr
Santiago Bernabeu
Match Coverage

Real Madrid v Real Sociedad - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Trent Alexander-Arnold Jordan Henderson Brighton and Hove Albion Adam Lallana
Match Coverage

Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool: Confirmed Lineups, Team News

By Neil Andrew