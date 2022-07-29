Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool Send Message To Juventus Over Roberto Firmino - Focus Could Now Switch To Chelsea's Timo Werner

Liverpool have issued a strong response to rumoured Juventus interest in Brazilian international Roberto Firmino.

The 30-year-old who has just entered the final 12 months of his contract has been linked with the Serie A club over recent days with some reports claiming that they had submitted a bid of over €20million.

Manchester United, ManU v Liverpool Pre-Season Football Match In Bangkok Roberto Firmino of Liverpool in action during the preseason match between Manchester United against Liverpool at Rajamangala stadium on July 12, 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand. Bangkok Thailand PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xVachiraxVachirax originalFilename:kalong-notitle220713_np812.jpg

Despite this, Firmino has continued to be involved in Liverpool's pre-season program and played the second half in the defeat to RB Salzburg on Wednesday.

According to Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness), Juventus believe that their offer of €22.5million offers good value for Firmino in the last year of his contract.

The Italian publication report however that Liverpool have turned this down and have 'put up a wall' to stop the player leaving.

It also claims that Juventus may not return for Firmino and may set their sights on other players including Chelsea's Timo Werner.

After losing Sadio Mane, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino this summer, losing their number nine would leave Liverpool short in forward positions.

As the season is about to get underway shortly, manager Jurgen Klopp will certainly not want any further disruption in terms of outgoings from the core of his squad.

