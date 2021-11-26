Report: Liverpool Send Scout To Watch Olympiakos Wonderkid

Liverpool have sent a scout to watch Olympiakos attacking midfielder Aguibou Camara, according to reports.

The 20-year-old has been in fine form for the Greek Super League side this season, with seven goal contributions (five goals, two assists) in 18 matches.

Camara was snapped up by French club Lille where he signed his first professional contract in 2019 and developed as a youngster.

He then seized his only opportunity in the first-team, scoring on his professional debut in February 2021 as last season's Ligue 1 champions claimed victory over Dijon in the Coupe de France with the young Guinean hitting the only goal of the game.

Despite impressing, the lure of more regular game-time was too much to resist as Greek giants Olympiacos came knocking in the summer.

He's now been heavily linked with the Reds, Leicester and Newcastle, after journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos reported that a scout had been sent to watch him.

Author Verdict

I think the signing of Camara would be very Liverpool, but maybe not the solution to the midfield issue.

He's unproven, and that is not what the Reds need currently. They would likely look to sign him in three or four years time instead.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook