Report: Liverpool Send Scouts To Germany To Watch Player Considered A 'Jewel'

Liverpool recently sent scouts to Germany to watch a highly rated young central defender according to a report.

It's been a busy summer transfer window for the Reds so far which has seen a number of high-profile incomings and outgoings.

According to BILD via Sport Witness, Liverpool were one of a number of clubs who sent scouts to watch Hamburg defender Mario Vuskovic in action against Braunschweig at the weekend.

The German publication claim that the Croatian, who is considered a 'jewel', was watched by scouts from Wolfsburg, Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Liverpool, Burnley, and an unnamed Italian club.

They also report that the 20-year-old defender, who made 31 appearances last season, is the subject of Premier League interest from Brentford and Wolves.

Despite the interest of a number of parties, BILD state that no contact has yet been made with Hamburg for a player who they view as key to helping them return to the Bundesliga.

There is no confirmation that Liverpool scouts were at the match to watch Vuskovic specifically but there is no doubt they have an excellent scouting network across the globe.

A move this summer seems unlikely with Jurgen Klopp having four top class central defenders at his disposal and a number of young, talented options also on the books.

This may therefore be one to watch for the future should any of Liverpool's centre-backs be sold or decide to move on.

