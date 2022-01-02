Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Report: Liverpool 'Sent Scouts' To Watch Fulham Wonderkid, Super Agent Wants Move

Author:

Liverpool are keen to sign Fulham attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho, according to reports.

The 19-year-old has impressed in the Championship under Marco Silva this campaign, but is yet to sign a contract with the Cottagers.

Carvalho has bagged four goals in 13 Championship appearances this campaign, and with his agent Jorge Mendes having a good relationship with Liverpool, the deal seems more than likely.

Mendes represents Liverpool's Diogo Jota and Fabinho, amongst other top stars linked to the Reds.

Reputable journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed the rumours, saying that Liverpool are one of many admirers for the Portuguese youngster.

“Many clubs are keeping an eye on him.

Read More

“Liverpool sent their scouts to watch him so it’s about scouting and not negotiating at the moment. So we will see if Liverpool will decide in the coming months to jump into negotiations for him.

“But as of now, it’s just a scouting activity as they do for many players. So it’s nothing like advanced or a priority for Liverpool.

“I’m sure that he will have loads of opportunities if he’s not extending his contract with Fulham. But nothing has been decided yet.”

