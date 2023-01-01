Report: Liverpool 'Serious' About Sofyan Amrabat Transfer & Ready To Make Huge Offer

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are once again being strongly linked with a move for Fiorentina midfielder, Sofyan Amrabat.

The 26-year-old starred in Morocco's run to the semi-finals at the 2022 World Cup with his all-action midfield displays.

Throughout the tournament in Qatar, links to the Premier League and Amrabat were frequent with Liverpool one of the clubs mentioned on multiple occasions.

According to Corriere dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com), the Anfield hierarchy are 'serious' about signing Amrabat and are preparing an offer of €40million but the Italian outlets report that Fiorentina are likely to demand €50million for his services.

Tottenham, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, and Sevilla are also mentioned as being in the race for the player who will return to Florence tomorrow after his exploits at the World Cup.

LFCTR Verdict

The need for midfield reinforcements at Liverpool could not have been more evident than in the 2-1 win against Leicester City at Anfield on Friday.

It looks like the Reds have been priced out of a move for Enzo Fernandez and with Jude Bellingham not available until the Summer at the earliest, Amrabat may represent Liverpool's most realistic option for a January transfer.

Whilst he might not be the first choice of Liverpool fans, he would certainly add some much-needed dynamism to Jurgen Klopp's engine room at a critical time in the season.

