Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Liverpool Set Asking Price For Sadio Mane Amid Bayern Munich Interest As Per The Athletic

Liverpool have set the asking price for striker Sadio Mane who is rumoured to be wanting a move away from the club according to The Athletic.

Sadio Mane

Reports broke before the UEFA Champions League final defeat against Real Madrid suggesting that the Senegalese was willing to bring down the curtain on his brilliant Reds career and that Bayern Munich were interested in signing him.

There has been no comment from Mane or his representatives to either confirm or deny the reports but The Athletic are now reporting that Liverpool have set a price of £42.5million for any potential suitors.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The fact Liverpool appear to have set a price for the 30 year old would suggest they have accepted the fact that he may move on.

Assuming he does, focus will quickly shift to bring in a replacement with a whole host of names linked so far.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Lucas Paqueta Brazil
Opinions

Lucas Paqueta and Antony: Two Brazil Stars That Could Take Liverpool to The Next Level This Summer

By Daniel Izquierdo11 hours ago
Vinicius Jr
Quotes

'Mistake From Trent?' - Former Liverpool Player Gives Verdict On Alexander-Arnold Role In Vinicius Junior's Champions League Winning Goal For Real Madrid

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'Salah Hasn't Been The Same Player Since AFCON' - Former Player On The Form Of Liverpool Striker

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Arnaut Danjuma
Transfers

Arnaut Danjuma Admits He Is Aware Of Liverpool Interest Over A Potential Transfer From Villarreal

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Will Sign A 'High-Class Midfielder Player' This Summer

By Matt Thielen12 hours ago
Konrad Laimer
Transfers

Report: RB Leipzig And Austria Midfielder A Target For Liverpool

By Joe Dixon12 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Report: Mohamed Salah Contract Extension With Liverpool 'Almost Done'

By Damon Carr12 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: Liverpool 'In A Real Race' Against Manchester United To Sign Darwin Nunez | Jurgen Klopp Wants Sadio Mane Replacement

By Matt Thielen12 hours ago