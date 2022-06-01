Report: Liverpool Set Asking Price For Sadio Mane Amid Bayern Munich Interest As Per The Athletic
Liverpool have set the asking price for striker Sadio Mane who is rumoured to be wanting a move away from the club according to The Athletic.
Reports broke before the UEFA Champions League final defeat against Real Madrid suggesting that the Senegalese was willing to bring down the curtain on his brilliant Reds career and that Bayern Munich were interested in signing him.
There has been no comment from Mane or his representatives to either confirm or deny the reports but The Athletic are now reporting that Liverpool have set a price of £42.5million for any potential suitors.
The fact Liverpool appear to have set a price for the 30 year old would suggest they have accepted the fact that he may move on.
Assuming he does, focus will quickly shift to bring in a replacement with a whole host of names linked so far.
