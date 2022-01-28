Report: Liverpool Set Price For Takumi Minamino With Leeds United Interested

Liverpool are set to ask for £20m for Japan international Takumi Minamino this January, according to reports.

The forward joined in January 2020 for £7.25m from RB Salzburg, and Leeds United have become a leading force for his signature overnight.

Leeds have done no business this month with regard to strengthening Marcelo Bielsa’s squad, but have been on the lookout for additions.

Brenden Aaronson has been the primary target, but RB Salzburg’s failure to meet with them on a price has led Leeds to nothing.

As per The Athletic, Liverpool would likely demand £20m for the service of Minamino at this late stage of the January transfer window.

Leeds have been offered hope of a deal, with Liverpool willing to do business, as they close in on the signing of Luis Diaz of Porto.

Monaco are also reportedly interested in Minamino, but Leeds are the favourites for him.

