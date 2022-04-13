Report: Liverpool Set Sights On Croatian Teenager Daniel Sucic As Klopp Looks To Freshen Up Ageing Midfield

According to SportBild, Liverpool are keen to bring in RB Salzburg midfielder Daniel Sucic this summer.

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

The report claimed that the signing of Sucic, 19, will form part of a midfield overhaul at Anfield as Jurgen Klopp starts to freshen up an ageing core with Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara both in their thirties, for example.

Vice-captain James Milner's contract also expires in the summer, while the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita have just twelve months left on their current deals. There is also speculation that Curtis Jones - whose game time has been limited this season - could be moved on.

The Croatian midfielder's Salzburg contract runs until the summer of 2024.

Sucic has become a first-team regular this season, making 37 appearances so far, with ten of them coming in the UEFA Champions League. The youngster has scored five goals and assisted two in 22 League appearances.

Sucic has already represented his country, receiving his first international cap for Croatia in November 2021.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok