Report: Liverpool 'Set Their Sights' on Borussia Dortmund Youssoufa Moukoko

Liverpool have reportedly 'set their sights' on Borussia Dortmund youngster Youssoufa Moukoko.

It's been a busy week for Liverpool after reports emerged that 'Liverpool have been put up for sale by Fenway Sports Group'.

No matter what happens with the ownership situation, it would be foolish for whoever is in charge come January to stand still in the transfer window.

John Henry FSG

Midfield reinforcements are strongly needed, believe Liverpool supporters. However, the Reds could also be set to bolster their frontline.

A report from BILD claims that Liverpool have 'set their sights' on Borussia Dortmund youngster Youssoufa Moukoko. Stating: "Several clubs are interested in Moukoko, whose contract expires this summer, including Liverpool and Manchester United.

 The 17-year-old striker has a contract proposal on the table from Dortmund."

moukoko

At still only 17 years of age, Moukoko is the youngest ever player to score 10 Bundesliga goals and has been highly tipped as one of the hottest prospects in European football for some time now.

So far this season, the starlet has featured 21 times for Borussia Dortmund in all competitions, providing six goals and six assists. Impressive numbers for a teenager who has only played 1,097 minutes of football.

The reported figure for German is "Є30m", a figure that is in-line with Liverpool's budget.

Jurgen Klopp's side next plays this evening, when they welcome League one side Derby County to Anfield in Carabao Cup action.

