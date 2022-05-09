Liverpool look set to complete their newest signing which would break the club's transfer record.

Liverpool appear to be on the cusp of completing their second first-team transfer of the year.

The Anfield side have already completed the signing of Fulham star Fabio Carvalho which is done and dusted and just needs to be announced.

In addition, it appears that Liverpool have made a transfer offer that will be a club-record sale.

Sky Sports have reported that Liverpool are set to sign Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay this summer.

Liverpool To Sign Defender Calvin Ramsay

Sky Sports News says that Liverpool are set to complete the signing after paying an Aberdeen club-record fee for the 18-year-old defender.

Liverpool have offered a fee that could rise to £6m for Ramsay and Aberdeen will not stand in the way of the deal.

Jurgen Klopp's side beat out several sides to the transfer including Premier League clubs Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United and Serie A outfit Bologna.

The young defender was named SFWA Young Player of the Year earlier this season.

Ramsay has made 39 total first-team appearances for Aberdeen and has one goal and nine assists this season.

Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool recruitment team believe that the young Scotsman can be the long-term replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

