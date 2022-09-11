Report: Liverpool Set To Miss Out On Midfield Target

Liverpool’s pursuit for a midfielder is on hold for another year, after failing to secure Aurélien Tchouameni and Jude Bellingham this summer.

Jurgen Klopp admitted he was wrong in his stubbornness with dipping into the transfer window for a midfielder, which forced The Reds to make a late loan move for Juventus star Arthur Melo.

A poor start to the season has added to the frustrations in the fanbase. The majority of Liverpool fans were hoping the club freshened up an aging and injury-prone midfield.

Who Will Liverpool Miss Out On?

One player Liverpool did reportedly try to purchase in the final days of the transfer window for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo. The Seagulls, however, wanted a huge sum for the Ecuadorean.

The Mirror reported today that Brighton are set to offer a new and improved contract to the 20-year-old. His current contract is due to expire in 2025, but the club are wanting reward Caicedo and protect his transfer value.

These new reports will put to be reportedreports earlier on in the week suggesting that Liverpool are looking to seal a deal for Caicedo in January.

LFCTR Verdict

This summer has summed up how Liverpool work in the transfer window for years now, waiting and making moves too late.

The reason why The Reds have started poorly this season is heavily impacted by the lack of spending in the summer.

Panicking at the end of the window was somewhat of an embarrassment and it is starting to show on the pitch. This cannot happen again.

