Liverpool are ready to make a move for Napoli midfielder FabiánRuiz, with the midfielder's contract set to run out in the summer of 2023, according to reports.

The Spaniard has been with the Serie A leaders since 2018 after a move from Real Betis, and has solidified himself as one of the top midfielders in the league since his arrival.

A left-footed midfielder, Fabián is known for his vision, passing, ball control and dribbling skills, as well as his tactical versatility - having also added goals to his game this campaign.

He's struck five in 15 matches - his joint highest return ever, and it's only December.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool will be interested in Fabián as his contract enters its final year next summer.

Napoli could be resigned to losing him, and he could finally be the Gini Wijnaldum replacement Liverpool fans have been calling for since the Dutchman's move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona and Manchester United are also huge admirers of Fabián, but Liverpool would arguably be the best club he could plump for.

Author Verdict

Ruiz would be an ideal candidate to come into our midfield - at 26, he will be entering his prime years to foil Liverpool's someone ageing centre.

However, Fichajes are a bottom-tier source so it would be foolish to take them seriously. Despite this, however, I think there could be legs to the story.

It just seems like a Liverpool move, especially with his contract situation - and with him adding goals to his game, it would be foolish not to invest in a complete midfielder.

