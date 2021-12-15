Report: Liverpool Set To Swoop For Atletico Madrid Striker Joao Felix In £63 Million Deal

Liverpool are set to swoop for Atletico Madrid and Portugal superstar Joao Felix in a cut price deal according to a report.

The player has struggled to settle since his move to Spain in 2019 for a huge fee that was reported to be £115million from Benfica.

The 22 year old's playing style appears to be at odds with that of Atletico manager Diego Simeone and Felix has looked frustrated at times as a result.

There have been flashes of the promise Felix showed at Benfica during his time at Atletico but he hasn't yet produced the from to justify his price tag.

As reported by FourFourTwo according to reports in Spain Liverpool are closing in on a £63million deal for the Portugal international.

His ability to play through the middle and out wide is something that may interest Liverpool and their manager Jurgen Klopp.

The report also claims that Arsenal, Newcastle United and Manchester City have also shown an interest in Felix.

