Report: Liverpool Set To Swoop For Chelsea Winger

Liverpool could make a move to try and sign Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic this summer, as Sadio Mane's departure looks more and more likely. According to reports, Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of the American, who impressed against the Reds last campaign.

The Reds faced the London side four times last season, and remarkably drew all four after 90 minutes - they went on to win two of the four on penalties, in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup finals. Pulisic netted in the pairs 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge, and impressed in both cup finals.

Liverpool, FA Cup champions 2022 IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Klopp and Pulisic were both at Borussia Dortmund at the same time, and despite the fact that the winger didn't play a senior match under Klopp, he has stated previously how thankful he is for the Germans help behind the scenes.

Pulisic contributed eight goals an assists in the Premier League last season, and still only 23 years old, has a lot of untapped potential.

The Reds were thought to be in prime position at one point to secure to ex-Dortmund man prior to his move to Tuchel's side, and may be able to secure his signature this summer.

