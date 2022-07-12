Report: Liverpool Show Interest In Signing Sporting Lisbon Midfielder This Summer

According to reports Liverpool are showing serious interest in signing Sporting Lisbon and Portuguese international Matheus Nunes this summer.

As reported in the Liverpool Echo, football journalist Rudy Galetti has claimed the Reds are very much interested in the possibility of purchasing such a talented midfielder in Nunes.

The 23-year-old has also caught the eyes of fellow Premier League side Chelsea who are also huge admirers of the player and could enter a bidding war with Liverpool for his signature.

Galetti also revealed that the Reds' Title rivals Manchester City are also rumoured to be showing interest in Nunes and have apparently tracked the player for some time.

It is said however that Nunes' current club Sporting would be looking to sell him for around £42 million and wouldn't be interested in any bids lower than that.

Speaking to the Echo last week Klopp hinted at the possibility of another signing this summer but didn't give too much away when asked on new incomings."No we're not looking to buy, I can say that," The Reds boss said.

"I don’t think something will happen in midfield, but you never know. If somebody comes to you and says ‘I want to go'.

"Nobody came to me yet, but if that happens then we have to talk [about] new [players]. But if the situation stays like it is, then tell me why?

"I don’t understand. I do not understand. People told me about this discussion, but the last thing that would have crossed my mind is that we have to sign a midfielder.

"I know all these things, that we don’t score enough goals from midfield, this and that, but what do we want? This ‘Golden Cow’ that is producing absolutely everything, milk as well!"

