Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Liverpool Source Confirms Darwin Nunez Transfer Interest As They Battle Manchester United For Signature Of 22 Year Old

A Liverpool source has confirmed their interest in Benfica striker Darwin Nunez according to a report.

Darwin Nunez

The Anfield club appears to be moving fast as they look to make up for the probable loss of Sadio Mane to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Rumours started before the UEFA Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid that the Senegalese may want a new challenge and speculation is rife that he will move this summer if the two clubs can agree on a fee.

Sadio Mane

According to Football Insider, a Liverpool source has told them that their interest in Urguyguyan striker Nunez is 'strong' and this has been backed up today by a reported bid of €80million plus €20million in bonuses.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Liverpool were able to see Nunez close up when they played Benfica in the Champions League quarter-finals. The 22-year-old was electric in both games, scoring in either leg and seeing other efforts ruled at Anfield due to marginal offside decisions.

There is still some way to go before Nunez is confirmed as a Liverpool player with Manchester United remaining in the hunt for the prolific striker.

It looks like being a crucial few hours and days as the northwest rivals battle it out for one of the game's up-and-coming talents.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Jarrod Bowen Kalvin Phillips
Transfers

'I Don't See Him Playing Much' - Former Player On Liverpool, Manchester United & Manchester City Transfer Target

By Neil Andrew22 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

‘Get Son Instead’ - Twitter Reacts To Reports Liverpool Have Bid £85million For Darwin Nunez

By Neil Andrew42 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Darwin Nunez Transfer Latest: Journalist Hints Benfica Have Agreed Deal With Liverpool For Transfer Of Uruguyan

By Neil Andrew46 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Close In On Transfer Agreement For Benfica Striker Darwin Nunez, Player Could Sign Five Year Deal

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: Liverpool 'Close' To Signing Darwin Nunez From Benfica | Fee To Be Near €100M

By Matt Thielen2 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Prepare Opening Bid To Test Water With Benfica For Darwin Nunez

By Owen Cummings2 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: Liverpool To Bid £70m For Darwin Nunez | Benfica Striker Wants To Play For Jurgen Klopp

By Matt Thielen2 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Led Transfer Race For Midfield Star Until Kylian Mbappe Intervention

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago