Report: Liverpool Source Confirms Darwin Nunez Transfer Interest As They Battle Manchester United For Signature Of 22 Year Old

A Liverpool source has confirmed their interest in Benfica striker Darwin Nunez according to a report.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The Anfield club appears to be moving fast as they look to make up for the probable loss of Sadio Mane to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Rumours started before the UEFA Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid that the Senegalese may want a new challenge and speculation is rife that he will move this summer if the two clubs can agree on a fee.

IMAGO / Sven Simon

According to Football Insider, a Liverpool source has told them that their interest in Urguyguyan striker Nunez is 'strong' and this has been backed up today by a reported bid of €80million plus €20million in bonuses.

Liverpool were able to see Nunez close up when they played Benfica in the Champions League quarter-finals. The 22-year-old was electric in both games, scoring in either leg and seeing other efforts ruled at Anfield due to marginal offside decisions.

There is still some way to go before Nunez is confirmed as a Liverpool player with Manchester United remaining in the hunt for the prolific striker.

It looks like being a crucial few hours and days as the northwest rivals battle it out for one of the game's up-and-coming talents.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |