Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool Stars Used England Camp To Urge Jude Bellingham To Sign

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson tried to persuade the Borussia Dortmund midfielder that Anfield would be the perfect home for him according to a report.

The main topic of conversation in respect of transfers at the moment surrounds Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is expected to leave Borussia Dortmund next summer and Liverpool are reportedly interested.

The 19-year-old has set the Bundesliga alight with his form since he signed for Dortmund showing maturity well beyond his years.

Despite having three years left on his current contract, there is speculation that he will move on next summer with Liverpool and Real Madrid reported to be the main players in chasing his signature.

The Reds were linked with a move before this summer's transfer window closed but were dismissed immediately with Dortmund unwilling to lose the player many believe is another potential superstar at the same time they lost Erling Haaland to Manchester City.

Football Insider are now claiming that sources have told them that Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson used the recent England camp to try and persuade Bellingham why they believe Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp would be the perfect move for him.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jude Bellingham Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson replaced Bellingham in the final few minutes of England's 3-3 draw with Germany.

LFCTR Verdict

It's difficult to know what goes on behind the scenes but it's possible that players in the England camp from all of the major clubs would be having a quiet word with Bellingham who is seen as a generational talent.

He will have plenty of choice if he decides it is time to call it a day with Dortmund next summer which is by no means guaranteed.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolReal Madrid

Schedule

Jurgen Klopp Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quotes

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Offers Liverpool Tactical Explanation In Defence Of Trent Alexander-Arnold

By Neil Andrew
Ousmane Dembele
Match Coverage

RCD Mallorca v Barcelona: Where To Watch, Live Stream, UK, US, Canada, India, Australia, Nigeria

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

Predicted XI: Liverpool vs Brighton

By Matty Orme
Anfield
Match Coverage

Match Preview: Liverpool vs Brighton | Premier League

By Matty Orme
Anfield Road Stand
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion: Team News & Where To Watch, Stream

By Neil Andrew
Christopher Nkunku
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Have Not Given Up On Christoper Nkunku Despite Chelsea Rumours

By Neil Andrew
Pep Guardiola
News

Premier League Matchweek 9 | Previews & Predictions

By Jim Nichol-Turner
England Liverpool Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quotes

Jurgen Klopp Speaks About Trent Alexander-Arnold's England Snub

By Neil Andrew