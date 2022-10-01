Report: Liverpool Stars Used England Camp To Urge Jude Bellingham To Sign

The main topic of conversation in respect of transfers at the moment surrounds Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Jude Bellingham is expected to leave Borussia Dortmund next summer and Liverpool are reportedly interested. IMAGO / NurPhoto

The 19-year-old has set the Bundesliga alight with his form since he signed for Dortmund showing maturity well beyond his years.

Despite having three years left on his current contract, there is speculation that he will move on next summer with Liverpool and Real Madrid reported to be the main players in chasing his signature.

The Reds were linked with a move before this summer's transfer window closed but were dismissed immediately with Dortmund unwilling to lose the player many believe is another potential superstar at the same time they lost Erling Haaland to Manchester City.

Football Insider are now claiming that sources have told them that Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson used the recent England camp to try and persuade Bellingham why they believe Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp would be the perfect move for him.

Jordan Henderson replaced Bellingham in the final few minutes of England's 3-3 draw with Germany. IMAGO / PA Images

LFCTR Verdict

It's difficult to know what goes on behind the scenes but it's possible that players in the England camp from all of the major clubs would be having a quiet word with Bellingham who is seen as a generational talent.

He will have plenty of choice if he decides it is time to call it a day with Dortmund next summer which is by no means guaranteed.

