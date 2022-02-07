Report: Liverpool Still Have 'Genuine' Interest In Leeds United's Raphinha Despite Luis Diaz Signing

Liverpool remain interested in Leeds United and Brazilian winger Raphinha despite the signing of Luis Diaz from FC Porto according to a report.

The Reds have been linked with the 25-year-old since he joined the Elland Road club from Rennes in the summer of 2020.

Raphinha needed no time to adapt to Premier League football, quickly establishing himself as Leeds' most important player, scoring six goals and assisting nine times in his first season at the club.

His progress has not slowed down with another eight goals and two assists this season with him also now playing regularly for Brazil.

As per The Athletic, Liverpool remain keen on Raphinha with the interest described as 'genuine' as they look to refresh their attacking options.

Roberto Firmino has already hit 30 with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane also due to hit that milestone later this year.

Diogo Jota has proved a phenomenal signing and was the start of the rebuild of that famous front three and Liverpool will hope that new signing Luis Diaz will be the next to break into the trio.

The signing of Raphinha would really leave manager Jurgen Klopp with an outstanding array of attacking talent.

It seems difficult to imagine however if Raphinha was added into the mix that they would be able to keep hold of Firmino, Mane, and Salah both from a game time and financial perspective.

