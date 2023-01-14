Report: Liverpool Still Looking For 'Box-Office' January Transfer

Liverpool are still trying to bring in a new signing who can 'immediately slot into the team' according to a report.

The Reds shocked the football world with the acquisition of Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven at the end of last month, snatching the player from under the noses of rivals, Manchester United.

IMAGO / News Images

Since then, there has been constant speculation linking Liverpool with a whole host of midfielders including Jude Bellingham, Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Sofyan Amrabat, and most recently Joao Palhina.

Despite the rumours, manager Jurgen Klopp played down the chances of Liverpool making another move during this window in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Premier League clash against Brighton on Saturday.

"I don't think so, it's just the situation. It's like it is. I have to talk about it because you ask me about it, so that's it. In the end, my job is to use the boys we have, so that's it.

"Absolutely no problem, I like the teams we line up, all these kinds of things. But when we start changing, you realise up front we don't have now three, four, five options. And if we have options, they get pretty young immediately, which is fine.

"But that's the situation and you cannot solve all problems in the transfer window. I know in a dreamland you would just buy now players and bring them in, but I don't see that coming."

Football Insider report however that Liverpool do have funds put aside for another 'box-office' signing in this window with the priority looking for an 'A-list midfielder'.

The outlet also claims that a shortlist of potential targets has been drawn up which includes a number of 'loan-to-buy' options.

LFCTR Verdict

If Liverpool wanted to buy a midfielder in January, it's likely the deal would have been done by now.

It may therefore take further injuries or interest from a rival in a potential target to force them back into action in the transfer market otherwise serious work in respect of the midfield rebuild will be needed this summer.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |