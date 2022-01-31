Report: Liverpool Still Trying To Seal Fabio Carvalho Transfer

Liverpool are still pushing to seal the transfer of Fulham attacking midfielder, Fabio Carvalho ahead of Monday night's deadline according to a report.

The Reds were reported to have bid £5million for the 19-year-old on Sunday but there has been very little update since, as the January transfer window nears its end.

England under 18 international, Carvalho, is out of contract at the end of the season and it doesn't appear he will extend his stay at Craven Cottage.

That leaves Fulham with a decision to make as to whether they take a transfer fee for the player now or leave it to the summer where it will either go to a tribunal or foreign clubs will need to pay them compensation.

One possibility that would appear to be the best solution for Fulham would be for the player to be sold but immediately loaned back to them so he can help them in their quest for promotion to the Premier League.

According to Sky via Anfield Watch, Liverpool are still pushing to get a deal done today but report the situation is 'very fluid'.

With just a few hours to go, it is now a race against time to try and sign a player that has fantastic potential.

