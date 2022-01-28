Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Still Want Fabio Carvalho In January As They Try To Finalise Luis Diaz Transfer

Despite Liverpool being heavily tipped to sign Colombian winger Luis Diaz from Porto before the transfer window closes, it may not be the end of their business as they still want Fabio Carvalho from Fulham according to a report.

Fabio Carvalho

After Tottenham appeared to be closing in on a move for 25-year-old Diaz on Thursday, reports broke early on Friday suggesting that the player is now close to signing for Liverpool.

With the deal still incomplete, Reds fans will be desperate to see the exciting player sign on the dotted line with no hitch ahead of Monday's deadline.

According to a report from Graeme Bailey, that may not be the end of the incomings at Anfield before the window closes.

The football journalist claims that if Liverpool can agree a deal with Fulham, they would also take Fabio Carvalho this month.

The 19-year-old has been linked with Liverpool over recent weeks and is out of contract at the end of the season.

Read More

Fulham, therefore, have a decision to make as to whether they take a fee now or risk him not signing a new deal at Craven Cottage in which case they would lose him for compensation in the summer.

Bailey goes on to suggest however that based on the potential Diaz deal, it could have implications for the future of Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi.

Out of nowhere, it has suddenly become a very exciting end to what was expected to be a quiet transfer window for Liverpool. 

