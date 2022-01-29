Report: Liverpool Striker Divock Origi 'A Big Possibility For West Ham' In January Transfer With Luis Diaz Expected To Sign

As Liverpool close in on the signing of winger Luis Diaz from FC Porto, questions as to whether anyone will leave Merseyside as a result of the Colombian's arrival have started being asked.

It would appear that the Reds have agreed a deal with both the Primeira Liga club and the 25-year-old and now wait for the results of a medical before confirming the transfer.

The two players who have been mentioned as possible casualties of the Colombian's likely arrival are Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino.

Both players have done well for Jurgen Klopp when called upon this season scoring vital goals in both league and cup but continue to be linked with transfers.

Speculation has been mounting over the past few days that Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United have an interest in taking Japan international, Minamino to Elland Road.

Origi, who is out of contract at the end of the season has been linked with a whole host of moves away but after speaking to Belgian football specialist Sacha Tavolieri, LFC Transfer Room exclusively revealed that transfer talk surrounding the striker in January was coming to an end once and for all.

Because of the 26-year old's contract situation and with the imminent arrival of Diaz, their stance could perhaps change if a club were to offer a sizeable fee for a player they could lose for free in the summer.

Football correspondent Alex Crook told GIVEMESPORT that he would not be at all surprised to see Origi move to West Ham due to his agent's big connections at the East London club.

“There’s a connection there, Will Salthouse is Origi’s agent. I think he took over his contract fairly recently, as in the last year or so, and there’s a big connection between West Ham and Will Salthouse, they tend to do a lot of signings through him.

“So, I’ve always thought that Origi is a big possibility for West Ham.”

Author Verdict

The move for Diaz does mean that Liverpool could afford to lose either Minamino or Origi.

The Belgian is currently out with a knee injury with no date yet put on his return but he does seem to have the edge of Minamino when it comes to the trust of his manager in the big games.

It's no surprise that is the case because of the huge, history-changing goals he has scored in the past. Based on that and our exclusive from Sacha Tavolieri, a move now so late in the window for Origi seems unlikely but a move away for Minamino cannot be ruled out.

