Report: Liverpool Striker Divock Origi A 'Serious Option' To Replace Atalanta's Duvan Zapata If Player Moves To Newcastle

Atalanta are considering a move for Liverpool striker Divock Origi should Colombian international Duvan Zapata make a move to the Premier League with Newcastle United according to a report.

Eddie Howe is reportedly on the lookout for another new striker despite already having signed Chris Wood from Burnley and there is reported interest in Zapata.

The 30-year-old has scored 78 goals in 152 games for the Serie A club and has been key to their ascent into the Champions League places.

As per The Telegraph & Argus, should Zapata make the move to the North East, the Bergamo club may consider making a move for Belgian international Origi.

The striker has excelled in his limited opportunities for the Reds this season scoring five goals in just 10 appearances including the crucial injury-time winner against Wolves in the Premier League back in December.

A knee injury has kept the 26-year-old sidelined since and it is not clear when he will return to action.

Origi is due out of contract at the end of the season so unless his current deal is extended, the January transfer window would be the last chance for Liverpool to cash in on a player who has written himself into the club's history books.

