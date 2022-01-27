Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Liverpool Striker Divock Origi A 'Serious Option' To Replace Atalanta's Duvan Zapata If Player Moves To Newcastle

Atalanta are considering a move for Liverpool striker Divock Origi should Colombian international Duvan Zapata make a move to the Premier League with Newcastle United according to a report.

Duvan Zapata
Divock Origi

Eddie Howe is reportedly on the lookout for another new striker despite already having signed Chris Wood from Burnley and there is reported interest in Zapata.

The 30-year-old has scored 78 goals in 152 games for the Serie A club and has been key to their ascent into the Champions League places.

As per The Telegraph & Argus, should Zapata make the move to the North East, the Bergamo club may consider making a move for Belgian international Origi.

The striker has excelled in his limited opportunities for the Reds this season scoring five goals in just 10 appearances including the crucial injury-time winner against Wolves in the Premier League back in December.

Read More

A knee injury has kept the 26-year-old sidelined since and it is not clear when he will return to action.

Origi is due out of contract at the end of the season so unless his current deal is extended, the January transfer window would be the last chance for Liverpool to cash in on a player who has written himself into the club's history books.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Divock Origi
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: Jurgen Klopp 'Closes The Door' On Divock Origi Leaving Liverpool

2 minutes ago
Vitezslav Jaros
Transfers

Breaking Transfer News: Liverpool Goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros Joins Notts County On Loan

21 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah Didier Drogba Loic Remy
Transfers

Report: Chelsea Preparing Bid For Mohamed Salah As Liverpool Future Is Uncertain

23 minutes ago
Christopher Nkunku Robert Lewandowski
Transfers

Liverpool Given Transfer Boost In Chase For £50m Attacker Labeled 'Best Player In The Bundesliga'

54 minutes ago
Divock Origi, Liverpool, Champions League
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Striker Divock Origi A 'Serious Option' To Replace Atalanta's Duvan Zapata If Player Moves To Newcastle

55 minutes ago
Virgil van Dijk
Quotes

'You Basically Put A Trap' - Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk On Defending One-v-One Situations

1 hour ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quotes

'He's Elon Musk, He's Jeff Bezos' - Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold Compared To The World's Richest Men

1 hour ago
Fabinho Brazil
News

International Break / AFCON Fixtures & Results Featuring Liverpool Players During Next Two Weeks - Alisson, Fabinho, Minamino, Mane, Salah

1 hour ago