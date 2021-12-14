Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
Report: Liverpool Striker Divock Origi A Transfer Target For Two Serie A Clubs

Author:

After some recent good form Liverpool striker Divock Origi has emerged as a transfer target for two Serie A clubs according to a report.

Despite limited opportunities this season the 26 year old appears to be getting back to some of his best form.

Divock Origi

The Belgian international has proved his worth of late with a late winner at Wolves in the Premier League and a winner in the Champions League against AC Milan in the San Siro last week.

The player's form has not gone unnoticed and tuttomercatoweb report that both AC Milan and Atalanta are interested in Origi.

It claims that AC Milan are looking at who can replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Atalanta are doing the same in case Luis Muriel decides to move on.

The one potential stumbling block according to the Italian publication is the player's wages.

Author Verdict

This appears to be a coincidence in terms of the timing of this report after Origi's winning goal in the San Siro.

I cannot see any way that Liverpool will be prepared to offload Origi in January when they lose both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to AFCON.

If his good form continues, it's possible a transfer next summer could be on the cards however to maximise potential value.

