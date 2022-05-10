Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Striker Divock Origi Has Offers From German, Italian & English Clubs Including Newcastle United - AC Milan Remain In Driving Seat

Liverpool striker Divock Origi has received offers from England and Germany but has given his word he will sign for AC Milan in the summer according to a report.

Divock Origi Mohamed Salah

The 27-year-old is expected to finish his legendary spell on Merseyside when his contract expires at the end of the season

Calciomercato (via Sport Witness) report that Origi has turned down offers from teams from the Premier League, including Newcastle United, and Bundesliga clubs as he has already given his word that he will sign for Italian giants AC Milan.

The publication claims that the Belgian international will sign a four-year deal at the Rossoneri and will earn €4million plus bonuses per season.

A player who has scored so many important goals on the big occasion for Liverpool was always going to be highly sought after and the powers that be at Milan will want to see the deal finalised to finally stave off the interest of others.

