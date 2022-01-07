Report: Liverpool Striker Divock Origi Not For Sale - 'Something Special' Needed To Change This Stance

A journalist close to the club has revealed that Liverpool striker Divock Origi is not for sale.

The 26 year old has been linked with Newcastle United who are looking for a striker to cater for the loss of Callum Wilson who will be missing for a few weeks with a calf injury.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

With the Belgian international rumoured to be out of contract at the end of the season, it was also reported that three Italian clubs have been in touch with his representatives about a possible summer move.

It is possible that Origi's contract will be extended at Liverpool but it is understood that will be based on the number of appearances he makes.

James Pearce of The Athletic has downplayed the reports that Origi could leave the club claiming the player is not for sale unless a potential suitor comes up with 'something special'.

The report in The Athletic says that Liverpool do not want to sell Origi and they haven't received any approaches for him.

Pearce goes on to say that 'Senior Anfield sources have dismissed suggestions that an offer of around £7 million would be enough to secure Origi's services.'

Author Verdict

This seems like a sensible approach to take over Origi with Liverpool's current lack of depth in attack due to AFCON, Covid-19 and injuries.

Any bid for the player therefore would need to be huge for the Reds even to consider it.

Prior to his injury he was in excellent form as well and his liking for scoring crucial goals may well be needed in the second half of the season.

If his deal can be extended to protect his transfer value, it would remove the risk of losing him for free next summer but it doesn't seem wise to consider losing him this month without a replacement.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook