Report: Liverpool Striker Divock Origi’s Transfer To AC Milan Edging Closer As Both Parties In “Direct Talks”

According to various new reports, Liverpool striker Divock Origi looks set to leave the club for AC Milan.

The 27-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the season, and as per previous reports, he has been looking for a new club to get more playing time.

As per reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan have all but completed the deal and are in the final stage of negotiations. The Italian club is set to offer the final contract to the striker, with both parties having been in direct contact to chalk out the details.

CalcioMercato reports that the Seria A leaders have also sent an official email to Liverpool confirming their interest in signing the forward.

Divock Origi will earn a salary of £65,500 per week at the Rossoneri, according to Gianluca Di Marzio. This would imply he gets a pay raise at AC Milan, considering his current salary of £60,000 per week with Liverpool, as per Mirror Football (via Spotrac).

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |