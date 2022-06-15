Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Submit £60m Bid For Brazilian Winger Amid Mane Exit

According to reports Liverpool have submitted a £60 million bid for Leeds United and Brazil winger Raphinha as they look to find a replacement for Bayern Munich bound Sadio Mane.  

As reported by Spanish publication Sport, the Reds have been long admirers of the 25-year-old and have finally decided to make a move. With many other clubs such as Barcelona and Manchester United also interested in the winger it's guaranteed to be a battle for his signature. 

Raphinha

It seems as though yesterday's arrival of Darwin Nunez isn't enough for Jurgen Klopp as he aims to add even more attacking depth to his side. Especially if they are to go toe-to-toe again with Premier League champions Manchester City next season. 

The capture of Raphinha won't be easy though as his current club Leeds United will not want to allow the Brazilian to leave Elland Road this summer. 

Since his arrival to Leeds from Rennes two years ago the Brazilian international has been instrumental to the side, scoring 17 goals and making 12 assists solidifying him as one of the most sort after wingers in Europe.  

