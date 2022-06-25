Report: Liverpool Submit 'Informal Offer' To Real Madrid For Brazilian Forward - Sizeable Fee On The Table

Liverpool have submitted an 'informal offer' for a Real Madrid and Brazil international forward according to a report.

It's been a busy start to the summer transfer window for the Reds with the loss of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich but incomings in the form of Fabio Carvalho, Darwin Nunez, and Calvin Ramsay.

It was also reported earlier this week that Liverpool and Monaco had reached an agreement for the transfer of Takumi Minamino in a deal worth £15.5million.

El Nacional are now reporting that Liverpool have made an 'informal offer' for Los Blancos starlet Rodrygo for €60million.

The Catalan publication also report that Liverpool have contacted the 21-year-old's representatives to convey manager Jurgen Klopp's interest and to discuss what would be a 'significant salary increase'.

Rodrygo struggled to tie down a regular place in Carlo Ancelotti's starting XI and despite scoring some vital goals could find himself used as a substitute primarily again next season.

Despite claims by the outlet that he is happy in Madrid, the lack of a regular starting place means the Brazilian could have his head turned with the Premier League an attractive proposition.

Author Verdict

It seems unlikely that after paying out such a huge fee for Darwin Nunez that Liverpool will re-enter the market for another forward.

In January however, if there is no further progress with Mohamed Salah's contract negotiations, Liverpool will be actively looking for a replacement and as someone comfortable on the right of the attack, Rodrygo could be under consideration.

