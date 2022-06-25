Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Liverpool Submit 'Informal Offer' To Real Madrid For Brazilian Forward - Sizeable Fee On The Table

Liverpool have submitted an 'informal offer' for a Real Madrid and Brazil international forward according to a report.

It's been a busy start to the summer transfer window for the Reds with the loss of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich but incomings in the form of Fabio Carvalho, Darwin Nunez, and Calvin Ramsay.

Sadio Mane

It was also reported earlier this week that Liverpool and Monaco had reached an agreement for the transfer of Takumi Minamino in a deal worth £15.5million.

El Nacional are now reporting that Liverpool have made an 'informal offer' for Los Blancos starlet Rodrygo for €60million.

Rodrygo

The Catalan publication also report that Liverpool have contacted the 21-year-old's representatives to convey manager Jurgen Klopp's interest and to discuss what would be a 'significant salary increase'.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Rodrygo struggled to tie down a regular place in Carlo Ancelotti's starting XI and despite scoring some vital goals could find himself used as a substitute primarily again next season.

Despite claims by the outlet that he is happy in Madrid, the lack of a regular starting place means the Brazilian could have his head turned with the Premier League an attractive proposition.

Author Verdict

It seems unlikely that after paying out such a huge fee for Darwin Nunez that Liverpool will re-enter the market for another forward.

In January however, if there is no further progress with Mohamed Salah's contract negotiations, Liverpool will be actively looking for a replacement and as someone comfortable on the right of the attack, Rodrygo could be under consideration.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool
Transfers

'It's Another Brilliant Piece Of Business' - Former Player On The Latest Smart Play From Liverpool In The Transfer Market

By Neil Andrew31 minutes ago
Brazil, Raphinha
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Set To Miss Out On Brazilian Star, As Premier League Club In Advanced Negotiations

By Damon Carr48 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp Sadio Mane
Quotes

'Jurgen Klopp Lost Him' - Former Player Claims Liverpool Manager Is One Of The Reasons Sadio Mane Left For Bayern Munich

By Neil Andrew54 minutes ago
Timo Werner
Transfers

According to a report, Liverpool could make a surprise swoop for former RB Leipzig and current Chelsea forward Timo Werner.

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Loris Karius
Quotes

'There Were Ups And Downs' - Loris Karius Reflects On His Liverpool Career

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Takumi Minamino
Transfers

Report: Takumi Minamino Turned Down Wolves Approach In Favour Of Monaco Transfer From Liverpool

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Jonathan David Renato Sanches
Transfers

Report: Former Liverpool Transfer Target Set To Join Premier League Rivals

By Neil Andrew13 hours ago
Naby Keita Thiago Alcantara
Quotes

'A Bit Of A Conundrum That One' - Former Liverpool Player On Whether Naby Keita Should Be Sold

By Neil Andrew13 hours ago