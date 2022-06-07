Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Suffer Transfer Blow In Pursuit Of Leeds And Brazil Star

Liverpool have been dealt a blow to their chances of signing Leeds United winger Raphinha, as the Brazilian has a move to Barcelona as his top priority. 

The Reds are on the search of a forward to replace the departing Sadio Mane, and have been keeping close tabs on the Leeds star since his arrival in West Yorkshire. As per Empire Of The Kop, Spanish outlet Sport wrote: "Raphinha prioritises Barça over Liverpool. In fact, the Leeds United star prioritises Barça over any club (and there are a few) that have knocked on the door of Deco, his agent, in recent months."

Raphinha

Raphinha in action for Brazil

The Brazilian contributed 14 goals and assists in 35 Premier League matches last season, and played a big part in the Peacocks topflight survival. He does his best work cutting in from the right, but can play all across the frontline.

Sport continued: "The Brazilian international, who has an agreed salary agreement with Barcelona since March, has already asked that the decisive phase of the negotiations begins with Barcelona."

Raphinha is among a number of options that Jurgen Klopp could turn to to replace Mane, including Darwin Nunez and Christian Pulisic. But, the Brazilian might be the Reds preferred choice, as he would be considerably cheaper than many alternatives.

