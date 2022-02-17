Report: Liverpool Switch Transfer Focus From Serie A League Leader Franck Kessie To Ligue 1 Sensation Aurelien Tchouameni

After the signing of Luis Diaz in the January transfer window boosted Jurgen Klopp's options in attack, focus in the summer is likely to switch to refreshing Liverpool's midfield options according to a report.

In a shock move, Liverpool swooped for the Colombian international who had been earmarked as a summer target, to beat off competition from Tottenham Hotspur.

IMAGO / PA Images

Liverpool have plenty of options currently in midfield but with James Milner (36), Jordan Henderson (31), and Thiago Alcantara (30), they are expected to make a move to add at least one younger player into the mix in the summer window.

The Merseyside club along with a whole host of other teams have been strongly linked with Franck Kessie from Serie A leaders, AC Milan, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

(Photo by IPA/Sipa USA)

According to Tuttosport via Sport Witness however, despite Liverpool having been 'very close' to Kessie, they are 'now more interested' in AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

The 22 year old who is a strong physical presence can play either in a destructive defensive midfield role or further forward as a box to box midfielder.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

After impressing for Monaco and breaking into the national team, the Frenchman is likely to be highly sought after and will command a significant transfer fee with his current contract not due to expire until June 2024.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook