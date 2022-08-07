Report: Liverpool Target AC Milan Midfielder As Injury Crisis Worsens With Thiago Alcantara’s ‘Bad Hamstring’ Issue
According to a report, Liverpool are chasing an AC Milan midfielder after their injury crisis worsened during the 2-2 draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.
The Reds went into the match already missing Curtis Jones (calf), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring) and Naby Keita (illness).
They will now be joined on the sidelines by Thiago Alcantara who pulled up just after the interval with what manager Jurgen Klopp described as a ‘bad hamstring’ issue.
It’s been a frustrating pre-season for the German as injuries have hampered his team’s preparations with Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Kostas Tsimikas and Diogo Jota also missing the trip to West London.
Whilst Klopp continues to play down the need for new midfield recruits before the transfer window closes, reports in Italy suggest that Liverpool could still make a move for AC Milan’s Israeli international Ismael Bennacer.
That’s according to calciomercato.web who report the player who is out of contract in the summer of 2024 and has a release clause of €50million is seen as someone who can add ‘quality and geometry’ to the Reds midfield during their injury crisis.
LFCTR Verdict
If Thiago is ruled out long term, a move in the transfer market is possible and Bennacer could be one of the options explored so this could be one to watch to see if it develops.
