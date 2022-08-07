Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool Target AC Milan Midfielder As Injury Crisis Worsens With Thiago Alcantara’s ‘Bad Hamstring’ Issue

According to a report, Liverpool are chasing an AC Milan midfielder after their injury crisis worsened during the 2-2 draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

The Reds went into the match already missing Curtis Jones (calf), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring) and Naby Keita (illness).

They will now be joined on the sidelines by Thiago Alcantara who pulled up just after the interval with what manager Jurgen Klopp described as a ‘bad hamstring’ issue.

Thiago

It’s been a frustrating pre-season for the German as injuries have hampered his team’s preparations with Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Kostas Tsimikas and Diogo Jota also missing the trip to West London.

Whilst Klopp continues to play down the need for new midfield recruits before the transfer window closes, reports in Italy suggest that Liverpool could still make a move for AC Milan’s Israeli international Ismael Bennacer.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ismael Bennacer

That’s according to calciomercato.web who report the player who is out of contract in the summer of 2024 and has a release clause of €50million is seen as someone who can add ‘quality and geometry’ to the Reds midfield during their injury crisis. 

LFCTR Verdict

If Thiago is ruled out long term, a move in the transfer market is possible and Bennacer could be one of the options explored so this could be one to watch to see if it develops.


Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolAC Milan

Thiago Alcantara
News

Liverpool Suffer Thiago Alcantara Injury Blow In Draw With Fulham

By Neil Andrew38 minutes ago
Thiago
News

Report: Injured Thiago Alcantara Facing Another Spell On Sidelines After Scan

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Virgil van Dijk
Match Coverage

‘Particularly Virgil van Dijk’ - Alan Shearer On A Tough Afternoon For Liverpool’s Dutchman Against Aleksandar Mitrovic & Fulham

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Fulham 2-2 Liverpool - Jurgen Klopp Post Match Press Conference - Reds Hit By Midfield Injuries

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

Watch: Fulham 2-2 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Premier League | Reds Under Par In Season Opener

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Jordan Henderson Thiago Luis Diaz Virgil van Dijk
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Fulham 2-2 Liverpool | Jordan Henderson Shocker? Darwin Nunez Impact!

By Jim Nichol-Turner3 hours ago
Premier League
News

Premier League Fixtures, Schedule & Results: Matchweek 1 - August 5th To 7th

By Neil Andrew15 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

‘We Started Actually Exactly the Opposite Way That We Wanted’ - Jurgen Klopp on First-Half Performance vs Fulham

By Matty Orme18 hours ago