Report: Liverpool Target Arnaut Danjuma 'Will Do Everything Possible To Leave' Villarreal - Arsenal, Manchester United & PSG Also Linked

Liverpool may have received a boost in the chase for Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma after a report revealed he is willing to leave the La Liga club.

Arnaut Danjuma

The Reds have been linked with the Dutch international for several months and the player himself admitted recently that he is aware of their interest

The 25-year-old has enjoyed an excellent first season with the 'yellow submarine' scoring 16 goals in all competitions after he joined them from Bournemouth in the summer.

El Periódico Mediterráneo (via Sport Witness) reports however that Danjuma is already looking to move on as he feels he hasn't adapted to La Liga.

‘The truth is that Danjuma wants a change of scene and his head is not at Villarreal. Everything happens because the player’s agent achieves a cheque of €40m, a figure close to his termination clause, and puts it on the club’s table to be able to leave.’

The publication also claims that his departure is now just a ‘question of money’ and the player ‘will do everything possible to leave’.

Arsenal, Manchester United, and PSG are also linked to Danjuma in the article so there could be quite a fight for his signature if indeed he does depart Villarreal especially if Liverpool are forced to look for a replacement for Sadio Mane.

