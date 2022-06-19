Report: Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham Gives His Opinion On Where He Will Be Next Season

England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has given his opinion on where he will be playing his club football next season amid interest from Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly a huge fan of the 18-year-old Englishman and is rumoured to be planning a summer swoop for the player next year.

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

However, despite recent talk linking Bellingham with a move to either Liverpool or Real Madrid this summer, a bid for the England international is highly unlikely this year with the player already committed to his current club Dortmund.

According to the ECHO Bellingham recently gave his verdict on his future to German publication Ruhr Nachrichten and once again reiterated his commitment at Signal Iduna Park and how excited he is for the next Bundesliga season.

“The only future I think about is the next game for Dortmund. I look forward to next season. I look forward to it finally starting. But yes, I will be here next season and I will be ready.” Bellingham said.

It's also been rumoured that Liverpool have completed all of their transfer signings this summer with Fábio Carvalho, Darwin Nunez and more recently Calvin Ramsey being the new and only Anfield additions this window.

Therefore a move for Bellingham is looking incredibly unlikely this year, Liverpool's hierarchy however are reportedly on red alert just incase another club should place a bid for Bellingham this summer.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |