Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham Gives His Opinion On Where He Will Be Next Season

England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has given his opinion on where he will be playing his club football next season amid interest from Liverpool and Real Madrid. 

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly a huge fan of the 18-year-old Englishman and is rumoured to be planning a summer swoop for the player next year.

Jude Bellingham

However, despite recent talk linking Bellingham with a move to either Liverpool or Real Madrid this summer, a bid for the England international is highly unlikely this year with the player already committed to his current club Dortmund. 

According to the ECHO Bellingham recently gave his verdict on his future to German publication Ruhr Nachrichten and once again reiterated his commitment at Signal Iduna Park and how excited he is for the next Bundesliga season.  

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“The only future I think about is the next game for Dortmund. I look forward to next season. I look forward to it finally starting. But yes, I will be here next season and I will be ready.” Bellingham said. 

It's also been rumoured that Liverpool have completed all of their transfer signings this summer with Fábio Carvalho, Darwin Nunez and more recently Calvin Ramsey being the new and only Anfield additions this window. 

Therefore a move for Bellingham is looking incredibly unlikely this year, Liverpool's hierarchy however are reportedly on red alert just incase another club should place a bid for Bellingham this summer. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Georginio Wijnaldum
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Not In Talks To Sign Gini Wijnaldum From PSG On Loan, Naby Keita Remains Priority

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Kalvin Phillips
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Reject Three Premier League Stars Including Manchester City Bound Kalvin Phillips

By Damon Carr2 hours ago
England
Quotes

Phil Thompson Thinks Liverpool Youngster Could Make Gareth Southgate's England World Cup Squad

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Georginio Wijnaldum
Transfers

'Bring In Christian Eriksen, More Creative, More Goals' - Liverpool Fans React To Report Gini Wijnaldum Could Return To Anfield On Loan

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

'They Seem To Get These Transfers Right' - Pundit On Expectations On New Liverpool Striker Darwin Nunez

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Neco Williams Nat Phillips
Transfers

'The Writing's On The Wall' - Pundit Believes Liverpool Defender Will Be On The Move This Summer

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Liverpool, Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola
Quotes

'It Strikes Fear' - Pundit On Whether Liverpool Can Challenge Manchester City For The Premier League Title

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Calvin Ramsay
Transfers

'A Fine Reputation' - Sir Kenny Dalglish On Liverpool's Latest Signing Calvin Ramsay

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago