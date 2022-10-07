Report: Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham Keen To Leave Dortmund Next Summer, Price Revealed

A report has emerged suggesting that Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham wants to leave the club next summer.

Jude Bellingham is rumoured to want to leave Borussia Dortmund next summer. IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

There has been constant speculation around the future of the 19-year-old after his dazzling displays in the Bundesliga with Liverpool and Real Madrid reported to be in pole position to obtain his signature.

Reports had suggested that Dortmund were still trying to convince Bellingham to extend his stay in Germany and as part of that insert a huge release clause into the deal.

It looks however that their attempts may be in vein with a report from BILD Sport suggesting that Bellingham wants to leave next summer to play for a top European club.

A separate report in Marca also suggests that despite claims that he could cost over £130million, his price will actually be around £87million next summer.

LFCTR Verdict

There are so many conflicting reports about the future of a player who is viewed as being a generational talent.

Should he want to leave Dortmund next summer and his price be £87million then Liverpool are likely to be trying very hard to get that deal done.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |