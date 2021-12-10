Report: Liverpool Target Karim Adeyemi Agrees Personal Terms With Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund have agreed personal terms with Red Bull Salzburg and German international striker Karim Adeyemi according to a report.

Liverpool have been linked with the 19 year old on multiple occasions over recent months but it would appear the Bundesliga team have jumped ahead of interested onlookers in the race.

© SIPA USA

According to Bild via HITC, whilst they have agreed personal terms, the transfer fee demanded by the Austrian club is currently a sticking point.

The report claims that Salzburg are looking for £34million for the player but Dortmund don't want to pay more than £30million.

Whilst the two teams remain apart in their valuation of Adeyemi, the door remains open to Liverpool and others to try and agree a deal with both club and player.

It does appear however a move to Dortmund is now the likely outcome especially as Erling Haaland is rumoured to have a £68million release clause that will allow him to leave next summer.

Interestingly, should Adeyemi make the move from Red Bull to Dortmund, he will have followed the same path as the Norwegian who is another player on the radar of Europe's biggest clubs.

