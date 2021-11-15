Skip to main content
November 15, 2021
Report: Liverpool Target Karim Adeyemi Would 'Think Twice' If Jurgen Klopp Called

Author:

RB Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi is the main protagonist in this January transfer windows' build-up, and Liverpool are one of many clubs interested in his signature.

Adeyemi has scored 18 goals in all competitions so far this season, duly impressing at Salzburg like forefathers Erling Haaland and Patson Daka - but whether he reaches their heights will depend on his next move.

According to Christian Falk, the teenage sensation could be convinced by a Jurgen Klopp phone call to alter his destination from the Bundesliga to Anfield.

Borussia Dortmund are leading the race, with Liverpool among many clubs closely behind in pursuit of the German international.

The reason why Liverpool aren't in pole position, according to Falk and Tobi Altschäffl, is because of the strength in depth coursing in forward lines at Anfield. 

A move to Spain or England is 'still possible' but it would take some persuasion from Jurgen Klopp, Michael Edwards and FSG to sway what seems like an inevitable pathway for Adeyemi into the German top flight.

Author Verdict

However much Adeyemi would be a great addition, the profile just doesn't correlate with players Liverpool like to sign - they either sign young to develop in academy sides (which Adeyemi is far too good for), or established players entering their early primes.

He isn't at the right stage of progression for Liverpool yet, but if Klopp calls, one would have to listen.

Report: Liverpool Target Karim Adeyemi Would 'Think Twice' If Jurgen Klopp Called

