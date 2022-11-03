Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Target Konrad Laimer Open To Premier League Switch

RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer is 'Open to Premier League offers' following earlier reports this week claiming the Austrian is on Liverpool's January shopping list.

After a difficult start to their 2022/23 Premier League campaign, Liverpool's midfield concerns have now become glaringly obvious.

Whether that be the fact that the majority of the midfield department are injury prone, ageing or perhaps not at the level they once were, reinforcements are on the Christmas list of most Liverpool fans.

Konrad Laimer

Reports early this week suggested the Reds are planning 'Significant Investment' in the next summer window, but aren't willing to wait until then to add signings, with RB Leipzig's Konrad Laimer on the club's January shortlist.

However, these Laimer links seem to be quickly developing into something more, with 90min now reporting that the Austrian is open to Premier League offers.

The report states: "Austrian star Konrad Laimer is ready to listen to Premier League offers in 2023 after seeing a move to Bayern Munich breakdown in the summer, 90min understands."

Konrad Laimer

The midfielder was on the verge of completing a move to fellow Bundesliga side Bayern Munich this past summer, but a potential switch broke down due to 'minor differences.

The report continued: "Now, 90min has been told that Laimer and his representatives are open to all options which includes a possible move to England, and a move could even could as soon as January.

90min revealed late in the summer window that Liverpool were looking closely at Laimer, and that remains the case."

Konrad Laimer

In terms of interest from the Reds, 90min said: "Sources have confirmed that Laimer is under serious consideration by Liverpool for a January move but they are not alone in their admiration of him in the Premier League.

Man Utd were keen in the summer, but with Casemiro's arrival it remains to be seen if they are still keen on the Austrian.

Konrad Laimer's current deal at Leipzig expires this summer, meaning the reds could go in for the player for a cut fee this winter, or the German side will face the risk of losing him on a free transfer.

