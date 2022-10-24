Report: Liverpool Target Kylian Mbappe Could Earn Largest Contract In Sports History - Details Leaked

PSG striker Kylian Mbappe could earn a record amount after he signed the biggest contract ever signed by an athlete in the world of sport.

That's according to Le Parisien (via PSG Chief) who have leaked the details of the amazing contract he signed which will keep him in Paris until 2025.

Kylian Mbappe's contract at PSG is the biggest in sports history according to a report. IMAGO / Just Pictures

The 23-year-old seemed destined to leave the Ligue 1 club in the summer with a move to Real Madrid on the cards but surprised the football world when he signed a new three-year contract.

After signing the new deal, all seemed well at the Parc des Princes but recent reports have suggested that Mbappe has fallen out with the PSG hierarchy and he may try and force a move away in January with Liverpool tipped to be favourites for his signature.

According to the French publication, Mbappe's contract includes:

A signing-on bonus of €180million paid in three instalments

A net annual salary of €72million

A loyalty bonus to be paid each summer (€70million in 2023, €80million in 2024, and €90million in 2025).

These are staggering numbers and as per the report 'the biggest contract ever signed by an athlete in the world of sports'.

LFCTR Verdict

Mbappe will need to see out his contract in Paris to fulfill the full potential of his contract but this is surely further evidence that a move to Anfield seems extremely unlikely.

