Report: Liverpool Target Looks Set To Depart Valencia This Week

Rumoured Liverpool target Carlos Soler is reportedly set to leave Spanish side Valencia this week, meaning it may be now or never for the Reds to make a bid for the midfielder. 

According to Spanish publication Marca, Valencia are keen to cash in on Soler before the summer window closes, with the 25-year-old's contract running out in 2023 and there being no sign of a renewal. 

Valencia are reportedly doing everything they can to sell the player this summer as the club knows any failure to offload him this year will lead to the possibility of losing him on a free next summer. 

Soler who made the step up from Valencia B back in 2017 has already caught the eyes of many European clubs with English Premier League outfit Liverpool being one of them.  

It's no secret that the Reds' current injury crisis in midfield has added a lot of strain and concern onto the squad, with many urging the Anfield hierarchy to dive back into the transfer market for a quick fix. 

Therefore, the addition of the 25-year-old Spaniard could strengthen the Reds weakened midfield meaning Jurgen Klopp's side will not have to rely so much on a 36-year-old James Milner and 19-year-old Harvey Elliott week in week out. 

It is said that due to the current situation regarding the player's contract at the club it is likely he will be sold at a cut price. If Liverpool are going to act on this they have to be quick as there is now just six days to go until the transfer window shuts. 

