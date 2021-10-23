    • October 23, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Liverpool Target Nicolò Barella Set To Extend Contract At Inter Milan

    Author:

    According to Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta, midfielder and Liverpool target Nicolò Barella is close to extending his contract at the San Siro.

    The 24 year old’s current deal is set to expire in 2024 but the club are clearly keen to tie him down for longer due to interest from elsewhere.

    Nicolo Barella Inter Milan Liverpool

    Barella Close To New Five Year Deal

    Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news that will disappoint Liverpool fans on twitter.

    ‘Nicolò Barella is set to extend his contract with Inter. New deal will be for next five years with increased salary. Liverpool never opened talks to sign him despite rumours. 🔵🇮🇹 #Inter #LFC’

    “We’re close to reach the agreement with Barella”, Inter CEO Beppe Marotta confirmed.’

    Read More Liverpool Coverage

    Liverpool Interest

    There had been reports in Italy earlier this year that Liverpool held an interest in the player.

    Barella had a superb 2020/21 season helping Inter romp to the Serie A title.

    He then followed that up with some brilliant all action performances to help Italy win the Euros.

    Whilst he would have been a perfect fit for the Liverpool midfield it appears any hopes of a move are now over.

    Read More Salah Coverage

    Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook

    (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
    Interviews

    "They have The Confidence" Liverpool Legend And Sky Sports Pundit Jamie Carragher Sadio Mane And Roberto Firmino Deserves Credit Like Mohamed Salah

    1 hour ago
    Jude Bellingham
    News

    Watch: Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham Scores Wonder Goal For Borussia Dortmund

    2 hours ago
    Mohamed Salah Trent Alexander-Arnold
    Interviews

    'A Credit To Himself' - Trent Alexander-Arnold On Liverpool Superstar Mohamed Salah

    2 hours ago
    Naby Keita dribbles the ball in the Red's opening day win against Norwich
    Opinions

    Naby Keita: Trick Or Treat. Is The Liverpool Midfielder Good Enough?

    3 hours ago
    Anthony Taylor Referee Manchester United
    Match Coverage

    Manchester-Born Anthony Taylor To Referee Manchester United v Liverpool Clash

    3 hours ago
    Youri Tielemans Leicester City
    Transfers

    Report: Leicester’s Youri Tielemans Chased By Liverpool, Bayern Munich, M​anchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid And Atletico Madrid

    4 hours ago
    Jurgen Klopp Pep Lijnders
    Interviews

    "Playing With Freedom" Right-Back Trent Alexander-Arnold Says It's Like Playing With Freedom At Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool

    6 hours ago
    Karim Adeyemi
    Transfers

    'Long Term, Karim Is Destined For Premier League' - Advisor Manni Schwabl On Liverpool Target Adeyemi

    7 hours ago