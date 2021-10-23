Report: Liverpool Target Nicolò Barella Set To Extend Contract At Inter Milan
According to Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta, midfielder and Liverpool target Nicolò Barella is close to extending his contract at the San Siro.
The 24 year old’s current deal is set to expire in 2024 but the club are clearly keen to tie him down for longer due to interest from elsewhere.
Barella Close To New Five Year Deal
Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news that will disappoint Liverpool fans on twitter.
‘Nicolò Barella is set to extend his contract with Inter. New deal will be for next five years with increased salary. Liverpool never opened talks to sign him despite rumours. 🔵🇮🇹 #Inter #LFC’
“We’re close to reach the agreement with Barella”, Inter CEO Beppe Marotta confirmed.’
Liverpool Interest
There had been reports in Italy earlier this year that Liverpool held an interest in the player.
Barella had a superb 2020/21 season helping Inter romp to the Serie A title.
He then followed that up with some brilliant all action performances to help Italy win the Euros.
Whilst he would have been a perfect fit for the Liverpool midfield it appears any hopes of a move are now over.
