Skip to main content
November 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Liverpool Target Renato Sanches Set For Premier League Move In January

Author:

Lille midfielder Renato Sanches was a subject of transfer speculation all summer with Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers interested in the Portuguese international.

Sanches won the Ligue 1 title last season with the French side, starring in central midfield under Christophe Galtier.

The Reds were rumoured to be interested in an £18 milllion move for him in the window but chose not to invest - but Bruno Lage's Wolves are ready to step up their chase in January.

Renato Sanches

Read More

Wolves' Portuguese contingent is nine strong, and new boss Lage is looking to make it ten according to TeamTalk.

The Old Gold side seem most likely to make a move, per BBC Sport, despite Sanches being injured for the majority of this campaign so far.

The last time Sanches featured in the Premier League was a spell with Swansea City, but wasn't inspired despite his Bayern Munich and Benfica past.

With the midfield injuries that are hampering Liverpool at the moment, they could certainly use a player of quality to bulk up that area of the pitch. As such they may want to make an advance on the star, or risk missing out to Wolves, as looks likely at present.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Renato Sanches Benfica
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Target Renato Sanches Set For Premier League Move In January

just now
Ricardo Pepi
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Ahead Of Liverpool In Race For Teenage MLS Sensation

25 minutes ago
Ibrahima Konate
Interviews

'I Felt This Was A Mythical Club' - Ibrahima Konate On His Liverpool Transfer From Red Bull Leipzig

46 minutes ago
Liverpool Team Photo
Articles

The Latest Values Of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Squad With Player Contract Expiry Dates

1 hour ago
Caleta-Car
Transfers

Report: West Ham Reignite Race For Liverpool January Target

1 hour ago
Liam Gallagher
Articles

Oasis’ Liam Gallagher Pokes Fun at Liverpool After West Ham Loss

2 hours ago
Virgil Van Dijk
News

International Break Fixtures Featuring Liverpool Players - Salah, Mane, Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold And Others

2 hours ago
Michail Antonio, Virgil van Dijk
Interviews

'Keep It Away From Virgil Van Dijk': Michail Antonio Shows How West Ham Beat Liverpool

2 hours ago