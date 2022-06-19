Report: Liverpool Target Set To Join Arsenal Amid Transfer Links

Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira is believed to be his way to Arsenal despite strong interest from Liverpool according to reports.

Vieira has been dubbed by many as the 'new Bernardo Silva' and has been on the radar of several top European clubs for a number of months now. With the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Barcelona interested in the youngster, he must be doing something right.

(Photo by Grega Valancic/MB Media/Sipa USA)

According to BBC Sport Porto and Arsenal have agreed a fee of around £34 million for Vieira pending an agreement of personal terms.

The 22-year-old Portuguese international has had an impressive season for Porto with 14 assists and six goals in 27 league appearances.

It only seemed fitting that the Reds would go and raid another Portuguese club this summer after the £85 million signing of Darwin Nunez from Benfica last week.

However, despite rumours of Vieira being another possible addition to Jurgen Klopp's side it is believed the midfielder will be moving to North London and not Merseyside.

