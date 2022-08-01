Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool Target Set To Join Premier League Team Brentford

Brentford are on the verge of signing Mikkel Damsgaard in a deal expected to be worth €15m with add-ons. 

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, talks are progressing with Sampdoria. However, there are still ongoing discussions with the player.

The deal is not fully completed yet but the Premier League side remain hopeful that they can get the deal done.

The 22-year-old made a name for himself last summer when he scored twice in the Euros, including a freekick against England.

Mikkel Damsgaard
Liverpool have been linked to the winger for a while, although it now looks like he is replacing fellow Danishman Christian Eriksen, who opted to join Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United earlier this summer.

Damsgaard would probably play as the left winger in Jurgen Klopp's system. The Reds do already have Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota to cover that position though.

The Denmark international only played twelve games for his club in all competitions last term, missing twenty-seven games due to a thigh injury. The season prior, he played thirty-seven games. He only scored two goals.

It would be interesting to see how the forward would fare in the Premier League. He would most likely play to the left-hand side of Ivan Toney.

